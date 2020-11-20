  • WWJ-TVWatch Now
coronavirus, Health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 9,779 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 53 deaths Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 295,177 and 8,377 deaths as of Nov. 20.

 

In the state as of Nov. 13, there has been a total of 138,862 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.