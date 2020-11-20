MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 9,779 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 53 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 295,177 and 8,377 deaths as of Nov. 20.
In the state as of Nov. 13, there has been a total of 138,862 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan GOP Backtracks After Blocking Vote Certification
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Henry Ford Health System: More Than 35,000 Patients Tested Negative For Covid-19 In Last 30 Days, 4,858 Tested Positive
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Here Is Everything Included In COVID-19 Restrictions In Michigan
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.