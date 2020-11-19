Southfield (CW50) – Diamond White was born in Detroit, and spent her childhood here, before moving to LA to pursue a career in music and acting. While she has found success in Hollywood, specifically in her new role as Paris on CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful, Diamond has continued to embrace and rely upon her Midwest roots.
“I don’t know if it’s kindness, but it’s just feels like a more genuine way of approaching people,” she said about discovering other Midwesterners out in LA.
When Diamond comes home to Detroit, she always finds time to go to her old neighborhood, her old school and favorite neighborhood stores.
“The things that are still there because Detroit is like rapidly changing right now, it’s bittersweet to see.”
