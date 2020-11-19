Southfield (CW50) – Grace Rembinski found a love for singing at a very young age. Years of writing, recording and performing songs has led her to signing a record deal in Nashville at the age of 17. With a year still left in high school, she hasn’t made the move to Nashville yet, but has expressed an eagerness to get down there to record her new music.
“I am beyond excited, and I’m also very nervous so it’s a lot of emotions,” she told Community Connect Host Lisa Germani during their one-on-one interview.
Rembinski also sang the chorus of one of Lisa Germani’s favorite songs in the middle of the interview, for which Rembinski had previously done a cover.
If you haven’t had the chance to listen to her music before, you can hear a clip from her song “Love Yourself” right here on CW50Detroit.com.
Learn more about Grace Rembinski and her journey on COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday November 28th at 7am on CW50.