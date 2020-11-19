(CBS DETROIT) – A $9.2 million settlement has been reached with sexual misconduct accusers at the University of Michigan.
Eight women accused the school’s former provost, Martin Philbert of sexual harassment earlier this year.
Philbert has since been removed after an investigation.
The university also agreed to work with the accusers to implement sexual misconduct protocols.
