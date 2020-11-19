  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accusers, martin philbert, Michigan, settlement, University of Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – A $9.2 million settlement has been reached with sexual misconduct accusers at the University of Michigan.

Eight women accused the school’s former provost, Martin Philbert of sexual harassment earlier this year.

Philbert has since been removed after an investigation.

The university also agreed to work with the accusers to implement sexual misconduct protocols.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan Department Of Natural Resources Says Tiny, Invasive Insects From Asia Found In Michigan State Park

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Seek Suspect Wanted In Fatal Hit-And-Run On Detroit’s East Side

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.