(CBS DETROIT) – A dangerous and life-saving rescue was caught on dash cam when a Michigan State Trooper pulled a man from a burning car.
MSP officials say the trooper was on patrol Wednesday when he pulled up at the accident on Ann Arbor Road over I-275.
The trooper runs over to pull the man from his vehicle before it burst into flames.
Officials identify the driver as a 56-year-old from Plymouth.
He is in stable condition.
The crash is being blamed on icy road conditions.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan Department Of Natural Resources Says Tiny, Invasive Insects From Asia Found In Michigan State Park
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Seek Suspect Wanted In Fatal Hit-And-Run On Detroit’s East Side
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.