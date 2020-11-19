  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:coronavirus, Health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 7,592 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 134 deaths Thursday.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 61 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 285,398 and 8,324 deaths as of Nov. 19.

In the state as of Nov. 13, there has been a total of 138,862 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.