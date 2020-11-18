Southfield (CW50) – Colin McConnell is a Detroit-native entrepreneur who has highlighted and shown Detroit in a positive light through his photography, children’s books, illustrations, and clothing company. Now, McConnell is filming what has been a life-long dream of his during the season of giving. McConnell, along with a few of his friends, has been producing a recreation of the iconic parade scene from the classic movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
McConnell shared that his inspiration to recreate the scene not only came from his love of the film, but throughout his life, as he has been told that he looks like the classic film’s star Matthew Broderick. Being a look-a-like drove McConnell to jump on top of a float, along with a few extras and costumes, and begin the filming of the recreation.
Colin McConnell joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the process of recreating the parade scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and why he wants it to inspire people to watch Detroit’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The recreation has not been released yet but will be available to watch on Colin McConnell’s Facebook page soon.
