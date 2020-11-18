Survey: Michigan Educators Feel Unsafe Returning To SchoolThe majority of educators in Michigan have safety concerns and don't believe they'll be able to return to in-person learning in January, according to a study from the state teachers' union.

Michigan GOP Backtracks After Blocking Vote CertificationA bipartisan panel in Michigan's largest county unanimously certified its presidential results on Tuesday night, a stunning reversal hours after Republicans had temporarily blocked certification based on dubious claims of voting irregularities in Detroit.

Users Can Now Get Their Prescriptions Filled By AmazonThe company says it won't ship medications that can be abused.

Henry Ford Doctor Says Latest News From Moderna On Coronavirus Vaccine Is PromisingA Henry Ford doctor says the latest news from Moderna on its coronavirus vaccine is promising.

AG Nessel: Michigan's Elections Have Been Fair And Transparent, It Is Time To Set The Politics AsideMichigan's Attorney General is pushing back against a Republican lead subpoena against the State's Bureau of Elections.

Detroit Restaurant Owner Hopes Carry-Outs Will Carry Business OverLe Culture Café went from a three month waiting list for the dine in experience to being shut down for nine months and two weeks after re-opening the owner was forced to close the doors for a second time.