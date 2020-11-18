(CBS DETROIT) – There’s another update on the race to deliver a coronavirus vaccine.
Pfizer and BioNTech say final results from their testing shows its vaccine candidate is 95 percent effective.
The companies say they will seek emergency authorization for the vaccine within days putting it on track for distribution this year.
