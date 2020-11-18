  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:covid-19, Michigan, Whitmer

(CBS Detroit) – Starting Wednesday, Michigan will be under a new epidemic order by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Here are the following Restrictions.

  • Individuals are asked to visit no more than two households at a time.
  • High School and Colleges will switch to virtual learning.
  • High School sports will be postponed.
  • College and Professional Sports can continue but without spectators.
  • Indoor dining at restaurants and bars is prohibited.
  • Gyms will be open for individual exercise only.

These restrictions will last until December 8th.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.