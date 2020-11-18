Southfield (CW50) – Known for his incredible athletic ability and exceptional receiving records he held for the Detroit Lions, Herman Moore has shifted that sharp focus and dedication to entrepreneurial and philanthropic projects off the field, in his post-career life.

In his life after football, Herman Moore opened Team 84 Marketing, a full-service marketing, branding, and advertising agency. Along with running his own company, Moore also is an ambassador for foundations that serve people from all facets of life. Moore serves as a board member for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, which is dedicated to promoting patient care support through Children’s Hospital of Michigan. Additionally, Moore serves as an ambassador for Henry Ford Health System’s Game On Cancer campaign. Serving on boards is not all Moore does. He is also the founder of the Tackle Life Foundation, which provides essential life skills and experiences to youth to assist successful individual growth and development.

In Mr. Moore’s continued advocacy and partnerships with organizations serving the community, Moore is currently The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit‘​S 2020 Red Kettle Campaign Corporate Chairperson. This year’s 2020 Red Kettle Campaign will be unlike any previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped The Salvation Army from providing safer ways to donate on the streets and more ways to donate off the street.

“With more people facing hardship this year, the need to serve those most vulnerable is greater than ever,” said Major Tim Meyer, general secretary, metro Detroit area commander and regional chief operating officer for The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division.

While the iconic red kettles have been out since Friday, Nov. 13, Salvation Army supporters can also help support the nonprofit’s efforts to Rescue Christmas through the following methods:

Funds raised by The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit’s Red Kettle Campaign will directly benefit communities throughout Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. Proceeds also provide more than feeding and sheltering those in need.

Herman Moore joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about his role as chairperson for the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign and what Salvation Army is doing to keep volunteers safe on the streets.

To learn more about Salvation Army and their 2020 Red Kettle Campaign, go to salvationarmyusa.org

