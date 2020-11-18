(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit NAACP and Mayor Mike Duggan held an emergency press conference Wednesday to address the controversial vote by the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

The body reversed a deadlock vote following outrage during public comment Tuesday night.

Republican Canvassers Monica Palmer and William Hartmann initially voted against certifying the election due to “out of balance precincts in Detroit.”

Although the election was eventually certified the action of the first vote wasn’t easily forgiven.

“This latest election debacle occurring in Wayne County and the city of Detroit is another example of people trying to take away from people who have worked hard, voted right and counted efficiently,” said Detroit NAACP President Rev. Wendell Anthony.

Calls made to Palmer and Hartmann were not returned but the vice chairman of the board Jonathan Kinloch says he’s pleased that democracy had the final say.

“You had the appointed body taking action, thee public pushing back on that action, the public officials trying to find a common medium and we were able to find that common ground with the resolution,” said Jonathan Kinloch, Wayne County Board Of Canvassers vice chairman.

President Donald Trump chimed in on twitter Wednesday and stated, “In Detroit, there are far more votes than people. Nothing can be done to cure that giant scam. I win Michigan!”

“What is so aggravating, we’ve had three lawsuits that have been ruled on by five courts. Three trial courts and two courts of appeals. Not one of those five courts have found a shred of truth to the republican’s claim of fraud in the city of Detroit,” said Mayor Mike Duggan.

State Board of Canvassers were scheduled to meet today but that meeting was cancelled. Tracy Wimmer from the Michigan Department of State told CW50’s Cryss Walker the meeting was only scheduled to canvass any county results if it failed to be certified. Since all counties completed that process the meeting was no longer necessary. State canvassers are expected to meet Nov. 23 to certify the general election.

