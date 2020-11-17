  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Amazon is getting into the pharmacy business.

The e-commerce giant is kicked off an online pharmacy Tuesday allowing consumers to purchase inhalers, insulin and prescription drugs.

Shoppers will have to set up a profile on its site and have doctors send prescriptions to Amazon.

The company says it won’t ship medications that can be abused.

