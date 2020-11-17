MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 7,458 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 79 deaths Tuesday.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 24 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 272,034 and 8,128 deaths as of Nov. 17.
In the state as of Nov. 13, there has been a total of 138,862 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
