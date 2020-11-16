  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS Detroit) – As coronavirus cases rise and officials recommend against Thanksgiving, Zoom wants to help by offering family to spend the holiday virtual this year.

Zoom will forego its 40-minute cap on free video calls for the holiday.

This will allow families or friends to connect for a longer period instead of meeting in person.

The zoom marathon will be available starting at midnight on Thanksgiving.

