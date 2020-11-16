  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS Detroit) – White House adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas, pushed back against Michigan restrictions, saying “Michiganders should rise up to stop them.”

Dr. Atlas, who is on the coronavirus task force tweeted his response to Governor Whitmer after her Sunday Night press conference with the hashtag #FreedomMatters and #StepUp.

Many pointed out this could be seen as a call to violence, but atlas did later clarify he wasn’t talking about violence, and he would never endorse or incite violence.

