(CBS Detroit) – Michigan’s Senate Majority Leaders, Mike Shirkey, criticized Governor Whitmer’s latest coronavirus response.

Shirkey says the Republican legislature was not consulted about the restrictions.

The senior also said he’s disappointed the governor chose to “go at it alone again.”

In response, Governor Whitmer said the legislature hadn’t offered any plan to contain the virus.

