(CBS Detroit) – The City of Detroit is helping The Pope Francis Center relocate to the TCF Center as temperatures get colder.

The non-profit who helps the homeless were forced outdoors back when the pandemic began.

Detroit is giving them a $300,000 grant to help with the move.

Pope Francis Center will use the space until next March.

The TCF Center has also seen a wide array of uses over the year, holding both hospital beds and a vote-counting center.

