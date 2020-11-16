(CBS Detroit) – The City of Detroit is helping The Pope Francis Center relocate to the TCF Center as temperatures get colder.
The non-profit who helps the homeless were forced outdoors back when the pandemic began.
Detroit is giving them a $300,000 grant to help with the move.
Pope Francis Center will use the space until next March.
The TCF Center has also seen a wide array of uses over the year, holding both hospital beds and a vote-counting center.
