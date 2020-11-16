(CBS DETROIT)– After Sunday’s lockdown announcement restaurants in the State now scrambling to readjust their services.
First construction, and a Spring lock down hindered business at the Franklin Grill in downtown Franklin. Now, a new temporary shutdown.
“Oh whoa, switching gears, just a lot of switching gears.” Said, Ruth Kochensparger, Owner of the Franklin Grill
Switching gears is something Ruth says she’s been doing a lot of, so when she heard she’ll need to shut down her dining room temporarily, she once again came up with a plan.
“We’re looking forward to a couple of good weather days this week so we can keep the patio open.”
Ruth says, she knows the days of the outdoor dining fix are numbered. She’s hoping after the 3 week shut down she’s able to once again have customers in her newly remodeled dining area. Something she’s been working hard at preparing, to accommodate the social distance requirement.
“This small renovation will help with that problem.”
Ruth is still offering carry outs and encourages people to support this service, because businesses like hers relies on it to stay afloat.
“It’s been tough, but you know we’ve gotten through it.” New