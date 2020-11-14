  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    02:52 AMComics Unleashed
    03:22 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, World's Funniest Animals

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Friday, November 20, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

GET READY TO HOWL! – Host Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) is joined by the panelists and special guest Jennifer Veal as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video.

On today’s show we’ve got a more of the hysterical animal clips you love, including a crazy cat-astrophe, a monkey in need of room service, and an improbable pug point guard.

The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#110).

Original airdate 11/20/2020.

Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Comments

Leave a Reply