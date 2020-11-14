Comments
MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, November 20, 2020, at 8:30pm on CW50
HOUDINI’S BRICK WALL — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Jeki Yoo, Anna DeGuzman, Shoot Ogawa, Jason Bishop, Eric Jones and Alex Ramon (#714).
Original airdate 9/25/2020.