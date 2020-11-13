Southfield (CW50) – On this week’s Community Connect Web Extra, our host Lisa Germani talks one-on-one with Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Herman Moore.
Moore reflects on his days with the Lions and jokes about Former Detroit Lion Calvin Johnson breaking all of his receiving records. He also shares his thoughts on the current COVID-19 pandemic and the NFL’s handling of it. When talking about the Lions team this season, Moore applauded them for some of the team’s wins but feels like there’s more they can give.
“This is an organization where you really think there’s opportunity… it just never seems to stabilize,” Moore said.
Learn about what Herman Moore’s life after football is like on Community Connect, Saturday November 21st on CW50.
Community Connect Web Extra is a series of web exclusive interviews featuring guests who have appeared on CW50’s Community Connect