2020 NFL Season, Detroit Lion, Herman Moore, NFL, Wide Receiver

Southfield (CW50) – On this week’s Community Connect Web Extra, our host Lisa Germani talks one-on-one with Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Herman Moore.

Community Connect Host Lisa Germani, with Former Detroit Lion Wide Receiver Herman Moore

Moore reflects on his days with the Lions and jokes about Former Detroit Lion Calvin Johnson breaking all of his receiving records. He also shares his thoughts on the current COVID-19 pandemic and the NFL’s handling of it. When talking about the Lions team this season, Moore applauded them for some of the team’s wins but feels like there’s more they can give.

23 Nov 2001: Wide Receiver Herman Moore #84 of the Detroit Lions laughing while sitting on the bench during the game against the New England Patriots at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. (Credit: Tom Pidgeon /Allsport)

“This is an organization where you really think there’s opportunity… it just never seems to stabilize,” Moore said.

Learn about what Herman Moore’s life after football is like on Community Connect, Saturday November 21st on CW50.

Community Connect Web Extra is a series of web exclusive interviews featuring guests who have appeared on CW50’s Community Connect

