MICHIGAN

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,940 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 45 deaths Thursday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 244,741 and 7,929 deaths as of Nov. 13.

 

In the state as of Nov. 6, there has been a total of 128,981 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.