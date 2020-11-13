(CBS DETROIT)– We knew this presidential election would be historic, but history was also made during this election in Macomb County.

Shane Sellers from Chesterfield Township may look like your average 18 year old, and for the most part he is..but this year he’s had some amazing accomplishments. He graduated from L’Anse Creuse North high school, receiving his diploma in August, and in November he…

“I won a seat for trustee on the L’Anse Creuse public board of education” Said Shane

Shane made history in the process. Shane says he’s the youngest person to win this seat, and the youngest board member. So why did a high school senior on his way to Central Michigan University decide to stay home and run for public office? He says the pandemic played a big role.

“I could bring a good voice to this board, a good student voice, after everything I went through in graduation and not graduating till August, I want to make sure the class of 21 had good representation.”

Shane says being a high school student just a few months ago gives him an advantage in knowing the needs of his former classmates.

He’s taking classes at Macomb Community College and says depending on how the next 6 years go on the school board, maybe he’ll consider politics full time. He has this message for any teens out there considering politics.

“You can be a voice at age 18 and that you can run for office.”