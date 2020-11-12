  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:31 PMB Positive
    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMThe Unicorn
    10:00 PMStar Trek: Discovery
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Benefits, Bria Brown, claims, coronavirus, Michigan, pandemic, Unemployment

(CBS DETROIT) – Unemployment claims in Michigan are declining slowly over the course of the ongoing pandemic.

The week ending Nov. 7, claims declined to 14,062 from 15,015 the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, benefits for freelancers and contractors who traditionally wouldn’t qualify for regular benefits, remained relatively unchanged in the week ending Nov. 7, the Detroit Free Press reports. 10,314 Michiganders filed for those benefits. The week prior, 10,670 Michiganders filed for those benefits.

From the beginning of the pandemic, nearly 3 million Michigan workers have applied for benefits through Nov. 7. According to the Detroit Free Press, Nearly $26 billion in benefits have been distributed, but thousands still haven’t received any payment.