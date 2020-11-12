  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    04:00 AMNo More Dentures
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    06:00 AMCBS Morning News
    06:30 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:certification, CNC, lift detroit, manufacturing workers, pandemic, Small Businesses

(CBS DETROIT) – An advanced manufacturing program is being offered to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

Lift Detroit is offering certification to 250 manufacturing workers in CNC machine operations, industrial technology maintenance, welding and robotics.

The program is known as “Operation Next” and is free through funding from the CARES Act.

Officials say the course is designed to re-skill and up-skill incumbent manufacturing workers.

Employers have the option to train workers at their own site or at lift’s lab in Corktown.