(CBS DETROIT)– After rising cases of COVID-19 have recently forced local school districts to end all in-person learning. It was just a matter of time before DPSCD, the largest district in Southeast Michigan, followed suit.

“For two months we’ve been serving about 10,000 students in person whether its regular in person learning or through our learning centers, but obviously the infection rate in the city is rapidly increasing.” Said Dr. Nikolai Vitti/ Superintendent DPSCD

Dr. Vitti says, the District relied on science and data to reopen schools for in person during and after the summer, and they’re relying on that same science now, in deciding to shut down all in person learning and going all virtual starting Monday November 16.

“It was a very hard decision to make because I know that we’re serving parents based on their needs, but even the parents that I heard from this morning have said, I don’t like the decision, but I understand it and I accept it.”

Protest over in person learning have taken place since the summer.

DPSCD Teacher and member of the group “By Any Means Necessary” Benjamin Royal has been on the front line of those protests and says the District should have never been in person during this pandemic.

“People of Detroit saying, demanding some real action against this pandemic, some real efforts to contain it and saying we’re not going to keep putting our kids at risk and we’re not going to allow our communities to be at risk at the spread of this disease.” Said Royal during an interview with CW50 Thursday

Right now the District plans to return to in person January 11th, although Vitti says that can be sooner depending on the number of cases in the community.

Vitti says all students have been provided with computer devices and free Wi-Fi connection.

The district will also continue to provide meals to families.

On Mondays 3 meals will be given out from 9am till 1pm, and on Thursdays 4 meals will be distributed during those same hours.

Dr. Vitti also says,

“And we’re going to open up 12 schools that’s technology hubs so parents can get face to face support beyond our hotline to fix computers that aren’t working or answer questions about on line learning.”

Vitti says the district will also begin to provide COVID-19 testing for families, students and staff.