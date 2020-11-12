(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Public School District announced Thursday it is shifting to online learning starting Monday, Nov. 16 due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

The suspension of face to face learning will continue until January 11.

Face to face learning and learning centers will remain open Thursday and Friday to provide families time to rearrange educational support for students.

As a courtesy to families, the district said learning centers can be used on Monday if adjustments to childcare could not be made over the weekend.

“The District relied on science and the data to reopen schools for in person learning this summer and fall and relied on the same criterium to decide that it was no longer safe for our students and employees to work in an in person school environment. Without a vaccine, we will remain accountable to that 5-7 percent infection rate,” said Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, DPSCD.

Families and students are encouraged to update their contact information at their child’s school to ensure they do not miss important announcements. Schools will remain the primary point of contact for families and students.

All District schools will remain open for now to support families and students through the deployment of additional device and educational materials, technology support, phone calls, serving meals, and any medical support through nurses. As is the case currently for online students, three meals will be distributed on Mondays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and four meals on Thursdays during the same timeframe.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,008 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 42 deaths Wednesday, which brought the state’s total of COVID-19 cases to 229,285 and 7,766 deaths.