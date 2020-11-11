  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – If you get a text message promising a $1,200 stimulus check, don’t click on it.

The IRS says the text includes a fraudulent link, impersonating the agency’s website.

People are asked to enter their personal and financial account information.

The IRS warns, the text is part of a phishing scam to get your financial and personal information.

