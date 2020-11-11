  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bria Brown, coronavirus, Health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,008 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 42 deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 229,285 and 7,766 deaths as of Nov. 11.

 

In the state as of Nov. 6, there has been a total of 128,981 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.