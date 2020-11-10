  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,473 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 84 deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes 25 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 223,277 and 7,724 deaths as of Nov. 10.

 

In the state as of Nov. 6, there has been a total of 128,981 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.