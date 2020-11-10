(CBS DETROIT) – Visitors of the Detroit Zoo can expect to meet its new giraffe this fall.
2-year-old, Zara was transferred from an Illinois zoo in an effort to help the preservation of the species.
Detroit Zoological officials say Zara has a “calm demeanor and is eager to learn new things.”
Officials say giraffes have lost at least 40 percent of their population in the last 30 years.
We’re happy to welcome Zara to the herd!
This 2-year-old female giraffe joins Mpenzi, Kivuli, and Jabari in the African Grasslands at the Detroit Zoo.
Learn more about Zara: https://t.co/g38pmUn1N8#NewattheZoo #DetroitZoo #VitaminZ pic.twitter.com/ODH9ofYTGE
— Detroit Zoo (@detroitzoo) November 9, 2020
