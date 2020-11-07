Comments
PANDORA – Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
BROTHERS IN ARMS – Xander (Oliver Dench), Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), and Jett (Akshay Kumar) help defend a mining colony in the Outer Rim that is under constant siege from Sumi Pirates.
Meanwhile, back at the Academy, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) is recruited by Osborn (Noah Huntley) for a secret mission.
Tina Casciani, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star.
Buddy Giovinazzo directed the episode written by Thomas P. Vitale (#206).
Original airdate 11/8/2020.