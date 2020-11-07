  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Pandora

PANDORA – Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

BROTHERS IN ARMS – Xander (Oliver Dench), Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), and Jett (Akshay Kumar) help defend a mining colony in the Outer Rim that is under constant siege from Sumi Pirates.

Meanwhile, back at the Academy, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) is recruited by Osborn (Noah Huntley) for a secret mission.

Tina Casciani, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star.

Buddy Giovinazzo directed the episode written by Thomas P. Vitale (#206).

Original airdate 11/8/2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply