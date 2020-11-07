Comments
iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL NIGHT 1 2020 – Friday, November 13, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
NIGHT ONE OF A TWO PART EPIC MUSICAL EVENT ─ The iHeartRadio Music Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary!
The virtual two-day mega-concert will feature live performances recorded on stages in Los Angeles and Nashville in front of a virtual audience.
Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform includes Alicia Keys, Migos, Thomas Rhett, Coldplay, BTS and more.
Original airdate 9/27/2020.