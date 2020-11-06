  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2020, Bria Brown, Election, Gary Peters, john james, Michigan, senate

(CBS DETROIT) – After Senator Gary Peters declared victory in Michigan’s Senate race, John James calls for an investigation.

In a statement the Republican challenger says he is concerned about cheating And he will not concede until an investigation takes place.

At a rally on Thursday, Peters said the James campaign’s claims of cheating are “sad and pathetic.”