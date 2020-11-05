MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,710 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 51 deaths Thursday.
The deaths announced THursday includes 26 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 197,806 and 7,470 deaths as of Nov. 5.
In the state as of Oct. 30, there has been a total of 121,093 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 2020 Election Results: Biden Wins Michigan, Sen. Gary Peters Wins Reelection
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 4 Wayne County Schools, 3 Macomb County Schools Report Coronavirus Outbreaks
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.