(CBS DETROIT) – Republican, Peter Meijer of the Meijer family, won his race for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District.
He replaces Libertarian Representative Justin Amash who chose not to run.
Republican Lisa McClain beat out Democratic nominee Kimberly Bison for the 10th district, which serves northern Macomb County.
And Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib wins with a large majority for the 13th district representing Detroit.
