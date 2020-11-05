(CBS DETROIT) – There were more than just seats up for grabs this election.
Two proposals on Michigan ballots passed with overwhelming support amending the state constitution.
Proposal 1 raised a limit on oil and gas royalties from state land from 500 to $800 million.
It also changes how Michigan spends the excess money in state parks.
Proposal 2 requires law enforcement to obtain a search warrant to access a person’s electronic data or communications.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 2020 Election Results: Biden Wins Michigan, Sen. Gary Peters Wins Reelection
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 4 Wayne County Schools, 3 Macomb County Schools Report Coronavirus Outbreaks
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.