Southfield (CW50) – There are many war memorials honoring those who died in service for their country across the United States, all of which feature sprawling court yards and large walls containing the names of these brave men and women. The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe, Michigan is one of these beautiful locations that honors fallen service members. The War Memorial has bronzed plaques near The War Memorial’s historic grand staircase which preserve the names of those Grosse Pointe residents who served, and those who gave their lives in World War II. Smaller plaques in the entrance hall memorialize those who served in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, as well as in Operation Desert Storm. Additionally, a meritorious service plaque honors those killed during peacetime.

These plaques and walls are a large focus there, but its not all that The War Memorial has to offer. Alongside the memorial, there is also The Patriot Theater, where visitors can experience performances including plays, concerts, speakers, and movie nights. They also offer art exhibitions, teen driver classes, yoga classes, and events that honor and celebrate veterans across the country.

Some of the events held at The War Memorial include:

Annual Veterans Day Breakfast Typically held the morning of Veterans Day, The War Memorial serves a free breakfast to over 200 local veterans.



1,000 Christmas Salutes A free holiday celebration offered each year to veterans and their families. The goal is to serve 1000 veterans and their families during the holiday season.



Our Community Salutes Our Community Salutes is a national non-profit created to recognize and celebrate high school students who are enlisting in the armed forces after graduation.



Memorial Day Service The War Memorial offers a free and moving ceremony for the community, which honors and remembers those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.



An Evening of Red, White, and Blue The War Memorial’s premiere gala event, during which we honor our heroes and raise funds in support of The Patriot Initiative Fund.



9/11 Service of Remembrance The event aims to bring together individuals of all religions, cultures, and walks of life, to stand against the hatred that led to the 9/11 attacks, and to facilitate a spirit of holistic patriotism and unity.



Money raised by The War Memorial benefits The Patriot Initiative Fund, which provides financial gifts to impactful organizations focused on honoring and serving veteran causes, as well as funding the patriotic programs that occur at The War Memorial throughout the year.



Charles Burke, President and CEO of The War Memorial, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about all of the things The War Memorial has to offer to the public, and how they serve veterans across the state.

You can learn more at warmemorial.org

