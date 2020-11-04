(CBS DETROIT) – Researchers at the University of Michigan say they’ve identified a new cause of blood clots from Covid-19.
They found in hospitalized patients, severe Covid-19 triggers the production of antibodies in the blood that attack the cells and cause blood clots.
Researchers say these blood clots can lead to strokes and lung problems.
On Wednesday, Michigan reported 4,101 new coronavirus cases and an additional 19 deaths. This brought the state’s total to 192,096 confirmed cases and 7,419 deaths.
