MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT)

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,101 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 19 deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 192,096 and 7,419 deaths as of Nov. 4.

 

In the state as of Oct. 30, there has been a total of 121,093 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

