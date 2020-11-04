ET's Cassie DiLaura with Garth Brooks after winning his 7th Entertainer of the Year Award at the CMAs

Southfield (CW50) – The CMAs are back for more country music celebration and CBS’s Entertainment Tonight has post awards coverage on ET Digital after the show on November 11th. ET’s Cassie DiLaura will host the post awards show to go over who got snubbed, whose live performance was the best, and how well the new hosts of the country music award show did.

With less than a week before the awards are handed out, Cassie DiLaura joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about what’s different this year without a red carpet and shares some stories from her past celebrity interviews at the CMAs.

The 54th Annual CMA Awards will feature a new hosting pair of Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker. McEnitre is not new to hosting the awards, but before 2019 the show had been hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood the past 11 years.

This year is a big year with Miranda Lambert receiving seven nominations, creating a record-breaking total of 55 nominations in her career, surpassing this year’s host Reba McEntire, who has 51 in her career.

One of the biggest stories this year was Garth Brook’s decision to pull his name from contention for the Entertainer of the Year award. His decision to remove his name came from him looking back at his seven times winning the award and wanting to see someone else have a chance to win it.

This year’s show will feature live performances and appearances from nominated artists. However, CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said nominated artists and their guests will gather “in a fully safe and physically distant environment.”

For a full list of Nominees check out etonline.com

To see who the live performers are click here.

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 7am on CW50