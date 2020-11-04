Southfield (CW50) – When thinking of America, most people might think of the American flag first. The flag is a symbol of freedom in America but also those who fight for our freedom in service of the country. Brave American is a company in Brighton, Michigan that was founded by two people who wanted to give back to veterans and provide them with a place to have a job and form bonds with each other.
Brave American hires veterans to build and sell handcrafted wooden flags, watch boxes, metal home decor, and apparel. All of the material used to make the wooden flags comes from America is 100% manufactured by these veterans in America. With every sale, a percentage of the profit goes to veteran organizations around the country.
CW50’s very own April Moss had a chance to head over to Brighton and have a conversation with Brave American’s co-founders Matt Smith and Mitch Juhl, as well as some of the veterans they employ. You can watch the feature during Saturday’s Community Connect, where Lisa Germani sits down with Brave American co founder CEO to provide more detail about the company and his passion for giving back to veterans in our communities.
You can learn more at braveamerican.com
