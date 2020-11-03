Election 2020: Races To Watch In MichiganMichigan has 16 electoral votes up for grabs and according to CBS News polling, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump going into Election Day. Here you can find updates and live election results.

Metro Detroit Voters Show Up To The Polls Despite PandemicVoters in Metro Detroit voting on Election Day, despite pandemic. Some lines were long, but people didn't mind waiting to cast their ballots.

Michigan Reports 3,106 New Covid-19 Cases, 43 Deaths TuesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,106 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 43 deaths Tuesday.

Local Law Enforcement Will Not Tolerate Voter Intimidation On Election DaySheriff's in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties wants voters to know they will be safe while casting their votes tomorrow, and voter intimidation will not be tolerated.

Marshalls Stores In Detroit, Dearborn Board Up Windows Ahead Of Election DayThe Dearborn Police Department said in a Facebook post, many residents expressed concerns as to why the store's windows were boarded.

Macomb, Oakland County Clerks Say They Are Prepared For Election Day And Anything That Might HappenThe Macomb and Oakland County Clerks say they are prepared for Election Day and anything that might happen.