(CBS DETROIT) – More than 2.6 million Michigan voters turned in their absentee ballots as of the weekend with more expected at the polls on Election Day.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson provided an update via Twitter on absentee ballots stating “92%+ of all absentee ballots are returned.”

Update from Michigan: ✅ 92%+ of all absentee ballots are returned (still 4 hours to go if you haven’t dropped yours off yet!) ✅Absentee counting is going smoothly & very efficiently. ✅ Precincts are islands of calm, welcoming a steady stream of voters throughout the day. — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 3, 2020

Benson also reminded all voters, “Criminal history does not impact your right to vote in Michigan. And any law enforcement present at voting locations are there solely to protect the right of all citizens to vote.”

Michigan has 16 electoral votes up for grabs and according to CBS News polling, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump going into Election Day.

The state has seen President Trump eight times for campaign events since the beginning of 2019. Two of the stops came on Monday with a rally in Grand Rapids leading into the early hours of Election Day.

Biden has made four campaign trips to Michigan including one on Saturday with former President Barack Obama. On Tuesday morning, Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris made a stop to the state.

According to CBS News, Harris said, “The path to the White House and the path to determining who will be the next president of the United States without a question runs through Michigan.”

In Michigan, polls begin to close in most of the state at 8 p.m. while part of the Upper Peninsula is in the Central Time zone and will close at 9 p.m.

In the 2016 election, Michigan emerged as a key battleground state with Trump being the first Republican nominee to win Michigan since 1988 with George H.W. Bush.

In the 2020 election, former Vice President Joe Biden has led Michigan polls, which may suggest the state may flip back.

John James is aiming to be the first Michigan Republican to win a U.S. Senate seat in a quarter-century. Sen. Gary Peters is eyeing a second term, which would extend Democrats’ decades-long dominance in the state’s Senate races.

Tuesday’s expensive, heavily contested election also will help shape which party controls the Senate.

Peters, 61, is one of two Democrats running for reelection in a state Donald Trump won in 2016 — a presidential battleground no less and a rare place on the Senate map for Republicans to play offense in 2020. James, a Black businessman and Iraq War veteran, is waging a stiff challenge. But his fate — and Peters’ — is also intertwined with the top-of-the-ticket showdown between the president and Democrat Joe Biden.

If Trump loses Michigan, he’ll need to avoid a blowout for James, 39, to have a shot.

Stay updated with CBS Detroit throughout Election night for MI House Results.

For live updates on Michigan 2020 elections results visit here.

