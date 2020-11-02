(CBS DETROIT) – There have been at least two Marshalls retail stores in the Detroit area that have their windows boarded up ahead of Election Day.
One store is located in Dearborn at Westborn Mall and the other is on 8 Mile Road in Detroit.
The Dearborn Police Department said in a Facebook post, many residents expressed concerns as to why the store’s windows were boarded.
“According to store management, it is a companywide directive to board the windows prior to Election Day. Neither the store nor the Dearborn Police Department is aware of any specific threats to Marshalls or any other location within the City of Dearborn,” the department stated.
Dearborn police say there’s no indication of “any specific threats to Marshalls or any other location within the City of Dearborn.”
Chief Ronald Haddad said, “There is nothing to be concerned about at this time and the police department will continue to work to provide a safe and secure election”.
