(CBS DETROIT) – The 2020 election will make history in many ways. It’s happening during a pandemic, as well during a time of unrest in the Country. The tensions that’s playing out between those with opposing views, causing anxiety with voters planning to cast their votes tomorrow. Something Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon says he’s never seen in his decades of service.

“We’ve never had the anxiety or anticipation or the concerns regarding an election”

Napoleon says his deputies will be extra vigilant on election day, and there to assist local police within the County.

He says unfortunately there’s already been a case of intimidation at a polling location in Detroit.

“A group of apparently outsiders came to one of the polling locations in a significant number and were rude and inconsiderate and openly hostile toward the folks who were at the location preparing for the election tomorrow.”

Napolean would not go into details about which polling location the incident happened, but says this type of intimidation with poll workers and voters will not be tolerated.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard agrees and says his deputies are prepared just anything arises.

“We have had discussions with all of our partners, the chiefs etc. and we’re prepared to keep the elections safe and peaceful like they always are.”

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham says they are also prepared for any problems at the polls, and doesn’t want fear to discourage voters.

“We want people to go to the polls without fear of intimidation”