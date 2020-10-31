  • WWJ-TV

George Wallace, Denny Corby and Alyson Hannigan (Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW)

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Woody Aragon, Denny Corby, Sinbad Max and John Walton.

Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#613).

Original airdate 9/30/2019.

 

