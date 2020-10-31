Comments
THE OUTPOST – Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
A THREAT TO THE MISSION – Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) returns to the Outpost with an army – and a secret.
Talon (Jessica Green) presses for answers and a fight in the Throne Room ends in death, imprisonment and a new commander of the Outpost.
Izuka Hoyle, Jake Stormoen, Adam Johnson, Anand Desai-Barochia, Jaye Griffiths, and Imogen Waterhouse also star.
The episode was written by Laura Whang and directed by Orsi Nagypal (#3A05).
Original airdate 11/5/2020.