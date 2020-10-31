  • WWJ-TV

    07:00 AMLucky Dog
    07:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    08:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    08:30 AMHope in the Wild
    09:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
Masters of Illusion -- "The Sound of Magic and the Intrusive Rope" -- Image: MOI711_0001r -- Pictured: Chipper Lowell -- Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC -- © 2020 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION  – Friday, November 6, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

BAG OF MYSTERY — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Chipper Lowell, Håkan Berg, Shoot Ogawa, Chris Funk, Nick Dopuch and My Uyên (#711).

Original airdate 8/7/2020.

