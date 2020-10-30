(CBS DETROIT)- With just four days to go till the election, President Trump back in Michigan for the second time this week. On Tuesday in Lansing and today in Waterford Township at the Oakland County International Airport.

“I’m the candidate of police officers, the middle-class, law abiding, hardworking American patriots.” Said President Trump at the rally

Just days away from the election, President Trump continues his efforts to win over Michigan voters.

Thousands of supporters braved the cold Friday at Trumps “Make America Great Again” rally at the Oakland County International Airport.

“We are thrilled, we are supporters all the way.” Said Sara Marshall a Trump supporter from Birmingham

20 year old Leah Vandecar from Oxford, is voting in her first Presidential election

“I feel like this is one of the most important elections in a very long time, so I’m glad my voice gets to be heard.”

With Michigan being home to the big 3, Trump made several references to the auto industry during his speech.

“A vote for me is to keep and create auto jobs and all sorts of jobs in Michigan where they belong.”

Trump also spoke about a possible Covid-19 vaccine being available soon, with the first doses going to senior citizens and healthcare workers.

“We will deliver a safe vaccine to the American people in just a number of weeks, a couple of weeks.”

The president also mentioned in his speech, that Michigan is very important to his campaign. Barley winning the State in 2016 and only beating Hillary Clinton with just over ten thousand votes, Michigan could be critical for Trump. The President has 3 more planned stops in the State before Tuesday’s election.

Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will be in Flint and Detroit this Saturday, before the election.